A Shopper Said She Was Charged A $100+ Renewal After She Used Her Friend’s Sam’s Club Card To Go Shopping

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about sam's club

TikTok/@keepingupwithamandaj

You have to pay attention to hidden costs no matter what kind of business you’re dealing with these days…

And this woman found out the the hard way!

Her name is Amanda and she took to TikTok to warn viewers about a Sam’s Club policy that she learned about the hard way.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@keepingupwithamandaj

Amanda said, “If you did not know it, they automatically auto renew your account now.”

She added that she was automatically renewed in the Sam’s Club “Plus” membership deal, which costs $110 per year compared to the $50 per year “Club” membership.

woman in her car

TikTok/@keepingupwithamandaj

What happened was Amanda used her friend’s Sam’s Club card because she forgot hers. Amanda’s card ended up getting saved to her friend’s account, which is why her account was charged when it was renewed automatically.

Amanda wrote in the text overlay, “Shame on you, Sam’s Club.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@keepingupwithamandaj

Here’s the video.

Amanda posted a follow-up video and said, “I’m so freaking ******, and now they can’t reimburse me until she comes up here.”

She continued, “Which is inconvenient because it’s on her account, and she has to pay for her renewal before they can refund my card, some freaking ****. So check your accounts, because if you didn’t know it, they are auto renewing without even asking.”

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 1.23.22 PM A Shopper Said She Was Charged A $100+ Renewal After She Used Her Friends Sams Club Card To Go Shopping

Another TikTokker blamed it all on her.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 1.23.32 PM A Shopper Said She Was Charged A $100+ Renewal After She Used Her Friends Sams Club Card To Go Shopping

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 1.25.10 PM A Shopper Said She Was Charged A $100+ Renewal After She Used Her Friends Sams Club Card To Go Shopping

What a pain in the neck!

