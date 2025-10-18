A Shopper Said She Was Charged A $100+ Renewal After She Used Her Friend’s Sam’s Club Card To Go Shopping

You have to pay attention to hidden costs no matter what kind of business you’re dealing with these days…

And this woman found out the the hard way!

Her name is Amanda and she took to TikTok to warn viewers about a Sam’s Club policy that she learned about the hard way.

Amanda said, “If you did not know it, they automatically auto renew your account now.”

She added that she was automatically renewed in the Sam’s Club “Plus” membership deal, which costs $110 per year compared to the $50 per year “Club” membership.

What happened was Amanda used her friend’s Sam’s Club card because she forgot hers. Amanda’s card ended up getting saved to her friend’s account, which is why her account was charged when it was renewed automatically.

Amanda wrote in the text overlay, “Shame on you, Sam’s Club.”

Here’s the video.

Amanda posted a follow-up video and said, “I’m so freaking ******, and now they can’t reimburse me until she comes up here.”

She continued, “Which is inconvenient because it’s on her account, and she has to pay for her renewal before they can refund my card, some freaking ****. So check your accounts, because if you didn’t know it, they are auto renewing without even asking.”

What a pain in the neck!

