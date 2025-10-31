A TikToker From Texas Decided To Fly To Germany To Experience Oktoberfest, But He Says It Was Basically A County Fair

Oktoberfest in Germany is one of the most famous events in the world, and something that many people want to experience.

When this Texan did it, however, he was quite disappointed (though he did have fun).

The video was recorded while he was actually there, and he says, “And who was going to tell me that Oktoberfest is just the County Fair? I flew all the way to Munich, and I get here, and it is rollercoasters and funnelcake stands. I didn’t have to leave Texas for this.”

Well, not everything lives up to the hype, I guess. He goes on, “This German dude overheard me gossiping about it and then he was like, ‘Oh, but you’re going for the experience.’ First of all, buddy, shut up. If I wanted to experience getting drunk and riding rollercoasters, I would sneak a beat box into Six Flags.”

Well, I hope he can have fun anyway.

He continues on to say, “Now girl, you can not tell me that this is not giving Iowa State Fair. I’m going to have a good time, but like, let’s be realistic, it is what it is.”

It is good that he has a pretty good attitude about it.

Then he shows the German Luigi character and says, “Ok, we also have German Luigi with this knock-off Mario Kart, I love it.”

Hey – Not every trip is going to live up to expectations. The best you can do is just go with the flow and have fun.

Hopefully, he will be able to see other things while in Germany; it is an amazing country.

Watch the full video below to see what he is talking about:

