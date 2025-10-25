October 25, 2025 at 2:55 am

A TikTokker Admitted That He Used A Fake Resume To Get A Job

by Matthew Gilligan

How common is it for job seekers to lie on their resumes?

I have no idea, but I’m willing to bet that a lot of folks out there aren’t exactly telling the truth…

And this guy is one of them!

His name is Noah and he posted a video on TikTok and admitted that he hasn’t exactly been telling the truth when he applies for jobs.

Noah didn’t hold back and admitted he lies on his resume.

He told viewers, “You’re losing to people like me who are making **** up.”

Noah added, “I said I was a senior copywriter at Twitter before Elon came and bought it.”

He continued, “Got the job. Now I’m stuck in corporate hell looking for another job.”

I have a feeling this dishonesty might catch up with him at some point…

Here’s the video.

6 and a half foot resumes #homeless #johnnyhamcheck #jobsearch #interviewtips

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

As the saying goes…

Fake it until you make it!

