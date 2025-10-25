A TikTokker Admitted That He Used A Fake Resume To Get A Job

How common is it for job seekers to lie on their resumes?

I have no idea, but I’m willing to bet that a lot of folks out there aren’t exactly telling the truth…

And this guy is one of them!

His name is Noah and he posted a video on TikTok and admitted that he hasn’t exactly been telling the truth when he applies for jobs.

Noah didn’t hold back and admitted he lies on his resume.

He told viewers, “You’re losing to people like me who are making **** up.”

Noah added, “I said I was a senior copywriter at Twitter before Elon came and bought it.”

He continued, “Got the job. Now I’m stuck in corporate hell looking for another job.”

I have a feeling this dishonesty might catch up with him at some point…

