A TikTokker Wants To Know How British People Wash Dishes. – ‘I just went down a very strange rabbit hole.’

I can’t say that I’ve honestly thought about this before, but now I’m intrigued…

A TikTokker posted a video and she had a question for our friends across the pond.

She said, “If you’re from the UK, will you show me, record yourself, washing your dishes? ‘Washing up’ as you would call it.”

The TikTokker continued, “Can you show the steps that you take to take a dish from dirty to clean, please?”

She added, “Because I just went down a very strange rabbit hole that I wish I hadn’t gone down, and I want confirmation or denial, please.”

Take a look at the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Well, this is certainly an interesting question…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.