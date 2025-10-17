Angry Customer Blamed A Service Worker For Wasting His Morning, But He Went Red In The Face When They Revealed He Was At The Wrong Location The Entire Time

Some customers think the world should run on their schedule, no matter what.

One such impatient customer angrily stormed up to a vehicle service worker, furious they’d “kept him waiting,” only to learn he wasn’t even at the right place.

Your going to make me lose my job… I work in a vehicle service center. We open at 8:30. I came in a bit early to get some paperwork done and found a customer parked outside pacing the fence.

And this customer was in a foul mood.

I said hello and was immediately barraged with a torrent of mistreatment. It seems that someone told him he could drop his vehicle off at 8 a.m., and he had been waiting since then.

The customer had some big accusations.

According to him, we were going to cost him his job, and we were going to be responsible for his loss of wage until he found another job. I said I’m sorry for the misunderstanding, but we open at 8:30 and I don’t know who would have told him otherwise. I added, “Let’s get the info we need so you can be on your way.”

But this wasn’t good enough for the customer.

He followed this with more mistreatment, saying we should already know his information and what he wanted done. He then told me it was a warranty repair for a particular brand of air conditioner.

Here’s where the employee finally got the upper hand.

Holding back a smile, I said, “We aren’t the authorized repairers for that brand in town. The opposition further along the road are… they open at 8 too.” Lol.

Talk about instant karma.

Turns out the only thing that needed fixing was his sense of direction.

