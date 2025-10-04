Angry Customer Can’t Find The Ketchup She Wants, But She Gets Even More Upset When An Employee Helps Her Find It

Not every person who gets mad for petty reasons is a Karen, but this is the best way to describe this situation.

You people hide the labels on purpose! Happened two days ago: Customer: “Hey! Can you help me? I’m looking for [famous brand] spicy tomato ketchup! The shelf label says there should be some but it’s not where it’s supposed to be!” Me: “Yes of course, let me check with you.” It’s a bit strange because that aisle was being restocked two hours ago, but what do I know. I walk up to the aisle with the customer and she starts gesticulating towards the shelf.

Customer: “See, it’s not where it should be and I can’t find it.” I look and see a dozen bottles of [famous brand] spicy tomato ketchup, exactly where they’re supposed to be. The first one in the row, though, is turned backwards and the label faces the back of the shelf. Probably someone took it and put it back the wrong way.

I turn it the right way and show her the label, but instead of thanking me she goes on a rant.

Customer: “How was I supposed to know what it was?” “I KNOW you people turn the bottles the wrong way ON PURPOSE to confuse people!” Me: “Ma’am, no we would never do that, we try and limit interactions with angry customers like you!” Well… that’s what I wanted to say. What I said for real was more like “Sorry for the inconvenience, can I help you with anything else?

