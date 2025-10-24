Boyfriend Accused His Girlfriend Of Being Needy For Wanting Normal Relationship Things, So Soon Everyone Told Him He Was Being Unnecessarily Cruel

Communication is the backbone of any relationship, but not every attempt lands the right way.

One young man tried to explain why he thought his girlfriend was a little needy, yet the words he chose made him sound careless and unsympathetic.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my girlfriend she can be needy? My girlfriend (W22) and I (M22) were chatting with friends on Discord. During a conversation about my hair and how I should experiment more, she said, “I don’t ask for much, but…”

I replied that she can be a bit needy sometimes. She was upset about that, and my explanations as to why I think that — such as the fact that she often asks for compliments or struggles more when we don’t see each other for a week — made the situation worse rather than better. AITA?

