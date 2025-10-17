Boyfriend Is Sick And Tired Of His Girlfriend Using Him For Instagram And TikTok Content, So He Called Her Out In Public

Social media is supposed to be just a fun little part of your life, but for some people it is much more than that.

AITAH for getting annoyed that my girlfriend always has to film everything for social media? I have been with my girlfriend for almost a year. She’s obsessed with documenting everything on Instagram and TikTok: dates, dinners, trips, even just cooking at home.

At first it was kinda fun. But now it’s constant. Before I can eat, she needs 10 photos of the food. If we go for a walk, it turns into a 20-minute photoshoot. Even private moments, like me making breakfast in boxers, she’ll sneak a clip and post it. I told her I don’t always want to be “content.” Sometimes I just want to live in the moment. She laughed and said I’m being dramatic, that it’s just memories and everyone posts.

Last weekend I finally lost it. We were at a small restaurant, she made me redo a toast three times because “the lighting was off.” I put the phone down and said that either I’m her boyfriend or I’m her cameraman. She was furious, said I embarrassed her in public and that I don’t support her passion. Now she’s barely talking to me.

