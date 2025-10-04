Bride’s Father Walked Out When She Was Young, Which Left Her Mom To Raise Her Alone. So When He Demanded To Walk Her Down The Aisle It Put Her In A Tough Spot.

Weddings have a funny way of bringing out any simmering family tensions to the surface.

AITA for refusing to let my dad walk me down the aisle? I (27F) am getting married next spring. For context, my parents divorced when I was 10. My mom raised me and my younger sister pretty much on her own.

My dad was in and out of the picture—some birthdays, a few holidays—but he was never consistent and definitely not the one who raised me. Now that I’m getting married, my dad suddenly wants to play “super involved father.” He’s been telling everyone how excited he is to walk me down the aisle and how he’s always dreamed of this moment.

Meanwhile, my mom is the one who worked two jobs, got me through college, and has always been there. So I told my dad that I’m not comfortable with him walking me down the aisle. Instead, I want my mom to do it.

He got extremely upset and said I was punishing him forever for his mistakes and that I’d regret humiliating him in front of the whole family. He even tried to get my fiancé on his side, but my fiancé said it’s my call.

Now some relatives are saying I should just let him do it to keep the peace, and that it’s only symbolic anyway. But to me, it isn’t symbolic—it’s about who’s actually been there for me. So, Reddit… AITA for refusing to let my dad walk me down the aisle?

