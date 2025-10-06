Busy Checkout Line Turned Tense When A Mother Forbade Her Kids From Helping Bag The Groceries, So The Cashier Took Her Sweet Time

Retail workers learn to appreciate the little things, like customers bagging their own groceries.

But when a rude mom scolded her kids for pitching in, the cashier decided to take her time and turn the rest of the transaction into a petty showdown.

Read on for the full story!

“That’s her job” So, I work in a large retail store that many people use as a grocery store (we sell pretty much everything). I’m not going to lie, I absolutely love the customers who bag their own things.

It’s so much more time-efficient, especially when it’s busy, for me to just scan things instead of trying to fit their hundred items in their two bags.

So she continues her shift when a family walks up to her register.

Anyways, I had one of those what the heck moments when a mom of three kids (they looked between ages 11 and 15) came to my long line with a cart completely filled to the brim with groceries. To make it easier, C will be used for “customer.”

The interaction doesn’t get off to a great start.

So, the lady had her own bags, and in typical customer fashion, she throws them at me as she starts unloading her cart. I set the bags on the little table part of the register and got to scanning. I usually start bagging midway because I get the bigger items first to put in the bags.

Luckily, her kids seemed much more courteous than she was.

But I noticed the young teens were bagging the groceries, and I thought, Finally, a family like my own. (My mother would have thrown a fit if I didn’t bag the groceries.) I smiled at them and continued ringing everything up.

But this mother has an unexpected reaction to her children’s helpfulness.

Finally, C looks up from her phone (for the first time since she got to the register) and sees her kids bagging. Her face frowns, and I kid you not, a look of disgust is on her face. C: “What are you three doing?” One of the kids: “We’re bagging?”

She has a very rude thing to say in response.

C: “Don’t bother. It’s HER job. Make HER do it. You don’t have to do anything.” I sat there stunned for a moment because she said it so harshly, and the way she said “her” was so condescending. Like, lady, I don’t HAVE to bag your things. It’s not in my job description. I usually do it to help out, but I’m not forced to.

So the cashier goes out of her way to encourage their thoughtfulness.

So, just because I was irked, I made a special point to thank the kids. Me: “Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. It really helps me speed things up when I get some help from people.” I glanced at the mom, but she was nose-deep in her phone again.

She then decided she was going to make this rude mom pay.

So, I decided to take my time. I scanned one item and then placed it in the bag, taking as much time as I could without ticking off the others in line. I tried to brush it off and even said, “Have a nice day,” to her, but she was still nose-deep in her phone and just walked away. The kicker was she left her bags on the table. I called her over, and she yelled at me for not putting them in her cart.

Finally, the other customers started to turn on the rude mom.

Thankfully, the other customers in line called her out on being on her phone and how it was rude. She yelled, “Mind your own business,” and left. Some people suck.

What a nightmare customer.

What did Reddit think?

In other countries, it’s a well-established custom for customers to handle the bagging.

It’s always great when other customers take your side.

Working retail usually gives you a whole new appreciation for retail workers.

Other times, it makes sense for the cashier to do the bagging.

This mom could stand to learn a little courtesy.

