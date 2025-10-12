College Student Agreed To Give Occasional Rides, But When His Friend Demanded Them Daily Without Giving Anything Back, He Had To Put His Foot Down

College life often teaches young people hard lessons about standing your ground.

AITA for refusing to drive my friend to class every morning after they sold their car to buy a EDC tickets? I have a friend who goes to the same university as me, but we live in different neighborhoods about 30 minutes apart. Up until recently, we both drove ourselves. Last month, my friend decided to sell his car to buy EDC tickets and some merch for his favorite DJ. I thought it was kind of impulsive, but it’s his money though. This week, he started asking me to drive him to class every morning.

I didn’t mind giving him a ride once or twice when it was on the way, but then it turned into an everyday expectation. My friend calls me every night to make sure I’m still picking him up.

Last night he called me again, and when I hesitated, he didn’t seem to get it. He even said, “Well, you’re driving there anyway, it’s not that big of a deal.”

But here’s the thing—picking my friend up isn’t just a small detour. It adds about an hour to my round trip, and I end up rushing to find parking and settle before class. Also, he’s not offering to share any money for the gas.

So I told him directly that I can’t be his daily driver, especially since I have my own schedule and part-time job to juggle. My friend just kept saying, “It’s not cool, bro, not cool.”

I reminded him that selling his car to buy EDC tickets was also not cool if he can’t afford it, and it’s not my responsibility to cover for that. Then he cut off the call while I was still talking. I don’t think I’m in the wrong here. I just want him to be responsible and not use me as his daily driver. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

