Commuter Tried To Do A Good Deed For Tourists, But That Didn’t Stop A Woman On The Train From Making Them The Target Of Her Meltdown

Commuting often comes with unexpected interactions, but few are as stressful as dealing with frustrated travelers.

One rider thought they were doing something nice by giving a fellow traveler directions.

But when a horde of other travelers swarmed them expecting the same, it put them in an uncomfortable situation they never asked for.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA For not helping out loads of tourists at a train station? I was going to meet up with my friends and had to change trains to get to my destination. I’m minding my business when a lovely tourist comes up with broken English. Of course I offer to help, and I seat them down on their right train.

But this good deed had unexpected consequences.

This caused (and I’m not even over exaggerating) a SWARM of tourists to barrage me with questions about trains and which one to take. I panicked and quickly got onto my train, plugging in my headphones.

One stranger is beginning to look like she might cause trouble.

By now I’ve noticed a woman in her mid 30s follow me on. I think nothing of it and the train takes off. A few minutes into the train ride I see her come up to me and ask if this is the train to one of the airports.

And that prediction quickly came true.

I tell her it’s not, and she goes into a fit of rage, screaming at ME?! Saying she’s probably missed her flight. I tell her that’s not my problem and I’m sorry to hear that she’s missed her flight. She curses at me, goes to the doors, and starts calling someone, giving me dirty glares. AITA in this situation?

It’s always a shame when doing the right thing backfires on you.

What did Reddit think?

What these strangers were expecting was pretty unreasonable.

Surely these tourists could have sought help elsewhere?

This tourist’s lack of planning shouldn’t constitute another stranger’s emergency.

Who knew some people could be Karens to people who weren’t even on the clock?

The truth is, no amount of kindness can stop a traveler who’s already stressed from lashing out.

They shouldn’t be expected to play travel agent with someone they don’t even know.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.