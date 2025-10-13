Concerned Wife Doesn’t Want Her Sick Mother-In-Law To Move In With Them Because Of How Negative She Is, So She Tells Her Husband To Put Her In A Retirement Home

In-laws can be really annoying at times and this story is a proof of that!

AITAH for suggesting to my husband that we put his mother in a home? I (45f) and my husband (56m) are going through a rough patch. Recently, his mother’s (78f) health issues have been getting worse and the doctor has recommended she receive full time care.

Previously, she lived alone, but nurses would come every other day to check on her. My husband thinks the best course of action in moving her into our home. My issue is that I do not want my mother in law living with us. She’s always been very rude to me and my daughter (11f). She was originally against me marrying my husband because we come from two different faiths (he’s Morman, I’m raised Lutheran but personally agnostic), and because I’m not as “traditional” as she would like me to be.

She is a very traditional woman who believes in rigid gender roles for women. She’s attempted to push this belief on my daughter by making comments about what my daughter wears and does. She has made comments to my daughter like, “wear leggings with your dress, or else you make God upset. And when God’s upset, he sends people to bad places.” This has made my daughter feel very ashamed and paranoid. She has also expressed disdain for when my daughter said she wanted to become a veterinarian.

My mother in law said, “A proper lady should not work outside the home. Focus on raising a family.” (She also hates me because I work, and was very against this.) She does not hold the same sentiment towards my son (8m). She shows clear favoritism towards my son while consistently criticizing everything my daughter does. While my husband typically defends me in front of his mom, he is adamant we move her into our house. His reasoning is that she is too sick to take care of herself, and his only other brother is ill fit to take care of her (he’s in rehab).

I suggested, “Then put her in a retirement home,” which made him incredible angry. He says that at the end of the day this is his mother, and he has a duty towards her. He promised that if she moves in, he will talk to her about her attitude towards me and our daughter. However, I don’t want to raise my kids anywhere near her. She has been shaming my daughter, and I barely get along with her.

Last night, out of anger, my husband said, “You can move out of the house, but I’m not moving my mother into a retirement home!” AITAH for suggesting my mother in law be sent to a home?

