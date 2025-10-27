Concertgoer Took A Shortcut Around The Building, So A Staff Member Mistook Him For Security And Put Him To Work Backstage

Some people spend years dreaming about sneaking backstage, but others stumble into it completely by accident.

When one concertgoer took a wrong turn after the show, he found himself ten feet from the very band he came to see — and somehow working security for them.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one!

Me: I don’t work here, Tour Manager: Yes you do! You’re now backstage security for Yellowcard. About six years ago on a Saturday night, I was hitting up a concert with some friends.

He sets the scene.

Now, this venue had two parts. The main part was a restaurant/bar with a big outdoor venue that could fit about 1,500 people, and across the street was the second venue that could fit about 1,000. I got confused as to which venue I was heading to, accidentally parked at the main venue, saw my mistake, and walked across the street to the intended venue. Now, I had worked late that day and couldn’t go home and change, so I was wearing a black polo shirt and black pants.

He tries to find his way back to his car, but gets a little lost.

After my concert ended, I walked back across the street to the main venue where I had parked.

I tried to take a shortcut around the building, only to find myself blocked by temp fences and barricades.

I looked to my left and saw a couple of tour buses, so I walked toward those and managed to slip in between them.

Things only got weirder from there.

I found myself in a loading/staging area with some hospitality tents and people walking around, while I could hear a band playing really close by. I grabbed a snack and a drink and asked a guy how to leave, and he pointed to the right. The only way to the right was this long ramp that led around the building. So I walked up and followed it around the building—literally to the side of the stage where the band Yellowcard was playing live. I’m talking 10 feet away from me, tops.

That’s when he was “recruited.”

As I walked up, somewhat confused by the scene in front of me, this woman with a clipboard and a headset walked up and yelled, asking where my lanyard was. I kinda shrugged and said I didn’t have one. She got upset and said, “Don’t move.” She came back in five seconds with a lanyard with an all-access pass and told me to put it on. I tried telling her I didn’t think I was supposed to be there, but she snapped and told me to shut it.

He was given his orders, then left to enjoy the wonderful good fortune that had just been bestowed upon him.

She said to stay right there to guard the ramp to make sure no one accidentally tried to come that way (literally what I had just done) and walked away. So, I spent the next 30 minutes on the side of their stage while they finished their set. After their encore, I headed back to the hospitality area, grabbed some food, had a few drinks, mingled with some folks, etc. After a while, I saw headset lady walking around, so I walked up to her, handed her the lanyard, thanked her for the drinks and the show, and left.

Well that’s one way to get a backstage pass!

What did Reddit make of this crazy opportunity?

This commenter may have just cracked the code.

Maybe this woman isn’t quite detail oriented enough to be handling security…

This kind of thing tends to happen more than one might think.

This pretty much was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He showed up for a concert and left with snacks, drinks, and a lanyard he definitely didn’t earn.

If you looked up “lucked out” in a dictionary, this guy’s picture would be next to it.

