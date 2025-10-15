Customer Falsely Reports A Good Cashier For Assault With A Laser, But Her Boss Overlooked The Ridiculous Complaint

It’s weird when customers are super rude and hostile to you even though you’ve been so nice and professional.

Body language says a lot, but not enough as this worker found out.

Check out what he had to deal with.

Laser pointer When I was 19 I worked as a cashier for a major hardware store. I’ve always prided myself in being a friendly and motivated worker no matter the job. But one day, it was especially hard to be friendly or motivated. A couple came to my register with a 6 ft fence post. I started the checkout precess with my line: How are you today and my million dollar smile.

Yet they still got off on the wrong foot.

The woman didn’t respond or acknowledge I even said anything but the man did. I brushed it off and started to ring them up. The lady was holding up the post so I grabbed my scan gun and scanned the barcode which was at the top of the post so I had to scan it at the top meaning the lasers from the gun were pointing down. I scanned it and the rest of their stuff bagged their small items and handed the women her bag. She yanks the bag out of my hand very forcefully. I’m dumbfounded. She is glaring at me and starts to sign to the guy she’s with. (She was deaf that’s why she didn’t respond to me) As she’s vigorously signing I have no idea why she’s mad. She starts pointing at me as if to blame me for something. So she storms off to customer service. And I can tell the guy looked empathy towards me. I don’t know why.

Then things look a little clearer.

I asked the guy what was wrong and he says “I guess you might have shined a laser in her eye” I have no idea what he’s talking about and he also seemed confused as well. Then while I was talking with the guy she comes back and just storms outside while giving me this evil and demonic look I start to think I’m about to get possessed. The dude gave me like this apologetic look. Seconds later my manager comes and closes my register. I’m thinking ok I received a complaint and I’ve never received one complaint for the nine months I worked there. My manager said how I received a complaint about shining a laser pointer in her eye and I said I don’t have a laser pointer but it might have been my gun and it would have been an accident. My manager agrees because I’ve always received great customer satisfaction reviews. My manager understood and let me get an extra 15 minute break. Worst day ever.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Silver linings.

I bet he thought he was so funny.

Indeed. That is weird.

That would have helped.

It could have been worse.

