Customer Tried Exchanging Product He Dropped Outside For A New One, But The Cashier Told Him That’s Not How It Works

Some shoppers don’t seem to understand the policy you break it, you buy it.

Imagine buying a bottle of soda, accidentally dropping it, and it breaks.

Would you buy another one or take it back to the store and assume they’d give you a new one for free?

In this story, a woman checked out a customer who bought a 2 liter of root beer.

The customer dropped the soda outside and wanted to exchange it for a new one without paying for the new one.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

He broke his item in the parking lot and tried to leave with a new one One of our regular, somewhat rude, customers came in today. I, of course, had the pleasure of dealing with him. Some days, he’s decent or sweet. Some days, he’s not. However, I honestly can’t remember what he exactly did the first time around to come off as rude. Most likely, it was his tone or demands of putting his items in bags as if I wouldn’t in the first place.

This woman checked out the customer who bought 2 liters of root beer.

Anyhow, this man comes through my line, rude as usual. He is buying 2 liters of root beer and something to eat. I check him out. He leaves. Normal transaction.

After 2 minutes, the customer came back.

Less than 2 minutes later, the said man comes in and sets his 2 liter, still in its bag, on top of my bagging carousel. It was obviously leaking or spraying. Man: “I’m going to get a new one and switch these out.” Me, slightly dumbstruck: “Wait. Did you drop it outside?” Man: “Yep.” Still stunned, I can’t help but make my new customer wait a few seconds before the man reappeared.

She tried to point out the obvious.

Man: “I don’t want this one anymore. I dropped it. I’m just going to take this one.” Trying to be nice and maybe knock some sense into him, I said: “Sir, I don’t think you can do that.” Man: “What do you mean I can’t?” Me: “You dropped it in the parking lot after you already bought it. I really don’t think you can do that.”

She asked her manager if they would allow it, but the manager also said it doesn’t work that way.

Man: “You think? What do you mean you think? Which is it?” Me, again trying to be nice: “You can’t… But I’ll ask a manager for you.” The man follows behind me as I ask my supervisor. He gives a blunter “No, that’s not how that works” answer as well. Man: “Fine, I’ll buy this one and take the first one.”

She made sure that the customer knew what he had to do.

That’s how it’s supposed to work. You damaged a perfect item as if we or the store sold you said faulty drink. It’s soda, not a TV with a lifetime warranty.

That’s crazy to think you can damage an item and just take a new one!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their experience.

Here’s a heartwarming story from this person.

This person makes a valid point.

Indeed, yes. Short and simple.

You drop it, you pay for it. Simple.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.