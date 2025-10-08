Customer Was Too Lazy To Walk Ten Feet To The Shopping Cart Return, So He Ended Up Crashing His Car Into His Own Misplaced Cart

It’s funny how something as small as a shopping cart can reveal someone’s true colors.

One rude customer parked just feet from the cart corral, yet still shoved his cart where it didn’t belong.

Little did he know karma was waiting a few inches away.

Instant Karma in the parking lot So there’s this thing about how it shows what a person is like by where they leave their shopping cart.

Customers at this particular store seem to fail this test all the time.

In our lot, you are never more than 60 ft from a corral, yet people still leave their carts everywhere.

But one employee recounts one of the most egregious examples.

I was gathering carts and watched this guy who was parked less than 10 ft from the corral put his cart against the flower bed. For reference, the flower bed is about 3/4 the size of a parking spot, and it went car, flowers, then corral. I immediately think this guy is just a jerk and I continue about my business.

Then came the best part.

Then I hear a giant crash. I look over and this guy had hit the cart he had just put there. All he had to do was walk a few feet. He still didn’t put it in the corral.

This guy had it comin’ big time!

What did Reddit think?

Some people can’t be bothered to do the right thing, no matter how easy it is.

Many people have dreamed of this exact moment.

This type of carelessness makes this ex-retail worker extra mad.

Europe appears to be ahead of the game in preventing behavior like this.

If this dude had only taken .5 seconds to put his cart away like a courteous person, he wouldn’t have been in this mess!

This story proves the universe definitely has a sense of humor.

