Driver Parks At Gas Station Pump Facing Another Customer, But The Other Customer Honked So Loudly That The Driver Moved The Car To Another Pump

Have you ever gone to a gas station and thought another driver was being really rude?

Perhaps they were breaking an unwritten rule of gas station etiquette.

But what are the rules of gas station etiquette?

That’s what the person in this story would like to know after encountering a rude customer at a gas station.

The real question is who was being rude.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for parking face-to-face at a gas station? This incident occurred 2 weeks ago. As I was pulling into a popular self-serve gas station in the late afternoon, I notice an empty spot close by that’s directly in front of this blue car that was filling up, as well as 2 other empty spots on the opposite side of the blue car’s gas pump. I consider driving around the back to reach one of those 2 spots, but notice a large tractor trailer that was curved around the entire gas station, blocking those spots off, and I didn’t want to risk getting too close to that vehicle or the other cars filling up. I think to myself, “I’m just spending like 5 mins here tops and hopefully blue car won’t mind me taking this spot directly in front of ’em” so I do just that so I can go home asap.

Their sister was upset.

Upon turning into this empty spot and parking my car as close to the gas pump without touching blue car, my younger sister sitting in the passenger seat immediately complains that I just had to park in front of the setting sun, which was right before our very eyes. Then she tells me that someone sitting inside blue car is trying to say something to me. Confused, I squint forward and see nothing but this solar eclipse outline of a passenger. With the sun directly behind this guy’s head, I literally could not make out his features, let alone what he was saying.

Time to move the car.

I turn back to my sister so I wouldn’t burn out my retinas and ask her what he’s saying, but blue car passenger decides to take matters into his own hands by leaning over to the driver’s side and blasting the horn. After 10 seconds of incessant honking, I started getting the message that I was being perceived as a jerk by not allowing them to drive forward. Not wanting to stay in this situation any longer, I relented, backed out, saw the tractor trailer was gone, drove around the back of the gas station and did a loop-de-loop so I could take the empty spot on the opposite side of blue car’s gas pump so I wouldn’t have to look directly at them again.

Another car took the previous spot.

Well, guess what happened after I moved? A new white car took my old spot facing blue car, and blue car starts up the honking again. Except this time, white car doesn’t give a care and pumps their gas as though nothing’s wrong. Having finished their gas pumping earlier, blue car backs out slightly and drives right past white car on the way out.

Now, this person is questioning gas station etiquette.

Now, I try my best to be an upright citizen of my fine country and that includes being a responsible driver. Please correct me if I’m wrong, but I was not aware that there was some unspoken rule about parking face-to-face at a gas station. It never bothered me when other drivers would do the same to me, so I never thought that this action would ever be perceived as a “bad move”. Was I exhibiting poor gas station etiquette? Is forcing another driver to back out at a gas station looked down upon? Oh, and AITA for subjecting my sister’s eyes to direct sunlight?

I don’t think parking face to face is an unspoken gas station no no, but what does Reddit think about this situation?

This is true.

Here’s another person who doesn’t think backing out is a problem.

There are always exceptions to the rules.

Everyone is on her side.

The person in the blue car had no reason to be upset.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.