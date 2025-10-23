Employee Finds Lost Debit Card And Posts About It On Facebook, But When The Owner Denies It’s Hers, The Card Gets Destroyed And She’s Left Scrambling

Losing a debit card is stressful, but denying it’s yours when someone tries to return it is a whole new level of bizarre.

So, what would you do if you found a lost debit card and posted online to help return it, but the owner denied it was theirs and demanded you take the post down?

Would you apologize and just hold onto the card? Or would you remove the post and destroy the card?

In the following story, one retail employee finds themselves in this exact predicament and can’t believe the lady’s response.

Here’s what happened.

No, that isn’t my card! We recently had a lady lose her debit card in our store. One of our employees found it on the floor just a few minutes after she left. I decided to post on our local Facebook page that this lady left her card here, and if anyone knows her, please let her know. We’ve done this multiple times before with no issues.

The lady was not happy about her card being posted like that.

About an hour after I posted this, the store phone rang, and I answered. The lady says, “I saw your Facebook post. You NEED to take it down. That is not my card. My employer saw the post and they’re freaking out.” I said, “I’m sorry, ma’am. I was just trying to be helpful.”

After her response, they went ahead and destroyed the card.

She cut me off and said, “If you want to be helpful, you need to take that card to a local bank branch, not post about it online. You’ve caused me a lot of trouble. Take that post down NOW!” I responded, “Yep. Have a good one.” And hung up. I knew from the way she was acting that it was her card, and most likely a business card for her job, as according to Facebook she’s an office manager. I texted my manager and asked what he would like me to do. He said that since it seems like she doesn’t want to retrieve the card, I can go ahead and destroy it.

Then, she showed up.

The next day, she came in and politely said that she had lost her card and was here to pick it up. Another manager was on duty at the time and told her that we disposed of it. She got upset and said she told me she’d be in to pick it up today. The manager said, “That’s not the story we heard.” The lady went wide-eyed and pale and immediately left the store without another word.

Yikes! It seems like she handled this pretty poorly.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about lost cards being posted on social media.

This person doesn’t understand why the lady was so upset.

According to this retail manager, destroying the card is always a good idea.

As this comment explains, the lady was doing damage control.

Here’s someone who found a bank card one time.

She was up to no good because no innocent person acts like that!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.