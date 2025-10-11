Employee Insists On Checking Customer’s ID Before Accepting A Check As Payment, So The Customer Calls Corporate To Try To Get Them Fired

Imagine working as a cashier and being careful to follow the rules such as checking ID when a customer pays with a check. What would you do if a customer got mad at you for asking to see their ID?

In this story, one person finds themselves in this situation and manages to keep their cool despite a lot of drama!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You should have been fired! So three days ago I had a young woman come through my line trying to buy some items with a check. It was not hers, and declined it. She asked me why, and I explained it to her. She apologized, and was very understanding as the reason why. She said she needed the stuff so she was going to call her dad who was who the check belonged too.

The girl’s dad wasn’t as understanding.

Well about 20 minutes passed, and her dad showed up. He was not as understanding. He starts off with trying to say he has done this before. I told him I was following procedure, and was not allowed to accept a check from someone who’s name was not on the check. I begin to rescan all the items while the man made snide comments about me not accepting the check. Such as there last names are the same, and there addresses are the same.

OP explained the situation.

And I just replied that last names does not mean direct family, and the person had a common last name. Also I never got as far as checking her ID since the check had his name on it. It was that simple. As I finished scanning he handed me the check I denied, and I asked for his ID. He then decided to blow up, and make a scene. He started screaming at me, and calling me several names. I looked at him, and just told him he needed to calm down.

He definitely did not calm down.

Well as usual that just makes them even madder. He continues on, and my supervisor takes notice. He comes over, and I did not have to tell him what was happening as the guy was screaming about what I did asking for his ID. The supervisor takes over, and the man gives my supervisor the ID. He runs the rest through, and the man storms out screaming he was going to talk to my manager.

The man didn’t call the manager. He went even higher than that.

The next day I get into work, and my manager calls me to his office. The man was true to his word except he went a step beyond. He called our corporate office. The manager asked me about what happened, and I told him what happened I did not accept the check from the woman, and asked for his ID. The man was causing a scene the supervisor took over, and he said he was going to tell you about me. Well corporate sent down to my manager that proper procedure was followed, and requested investigation to see if I had done anything wrong. The supervisor was asked about the situation, and I was in the clear.

The angry man came back!

About half way into my shift the man walked into the door, and sees me at the counter. He an agitated grunt, and storms by. Minutes later I hear him hollering. Unfortunately I could not understand what he was hollering, but then a few minutes later the manager showed up, and told me the guy was mad because I was not fired. We began chatting, and he stopped suddenly as he had a call on his earpiece. He left in a hurry. A few minutes later he came through with security, and they were walking him out of the store.

The customer was really impatient.

My manager stopped by on his way back through, and told me he was screaming at some customer, and one of our ladies in deli because the woman was waiting on an order, and the man did not want to wait. The manager asked me if I would write out what happened with me for some paper work, and he got the customers information. He was going to have the man served a no trespass order. I wonder how that is going to work out for the person who serves him.

I bet that man’s daughter is so embarrassed to be around him when he acts like that. He deserves to be kicked out of the store.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I feel bad for the daughter too.

Here’s a made up scenario that doesn’t sound legit.

Another employee vents about customers who don’t have their IDs with them.

Why does this guy even have checks if he doesn’t know how to fill them out?

Who pays with a check anymore?

