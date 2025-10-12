Gas Station Employee Kept Getting Belittled By A Customer, So They Finally Had Enough And Told Her Off

Have you ever gotten so upset with a customer that you finally snapped and swore at them?

I never did during my customer service days…but I wish I could say that I did!

This Reddit user did and they were nice enough to share the story with all of us!

Let’s see what happened…

I swore at a customer and got away with it. “I was working in a service station years ago. I had this woman come in, I can’t remember what happened, but suddenly she smugly looks at me and says I am the customer and you have to be nice to me.

I heard you the first time…

I bit my tongue and said have a nice day, as she walked out she repeated I am the customer, you have to be nice to me. A few weeks later she came in again. I actually didn’t recognize her, because it’s a busy place, so she bought phone credit. As I handed her the receipt, she snatched it out of my hand, and said I am the customer, you have to be nice to me, then she walked out the door.

LOL.

I saw red I was so ticked off, before the doors closed I looked at her and replied, “**** off.” She just looked at me shocked and ran back to her car. I called out to my manager, that I had just sworn at a customer. He asked me if she deserved it, when I said yes, he said well ok then. I don’t think she ever returned.”

If the manager is okay with it, I guess it’s okay.

Wow! That escalated in a hurry!

