Groom’s Mom Started Crying Because He Told Her She Couldn’t Invite More Guests, So He Gave Into Her Request Without Consulting His Fiancée

Imagine planning a wedding and setting rules about who you would and would not invite.

If your soon-to-be mother-in-law wanted to modify the guest list, would you let her?

This bride shares how her mother-in-law-to-be made a huge fuss over the wedding invitations, and now it’s causing a fight between the bride and groom.

AITAH for telling my fiancé I don’t want people at our wedding we haven’t seen/talked to or even met in the last 5 years My fiancé and I are planning on getting married in just over a year and we have been going through our guest lists. We discussed keeping it around 100 guests.

Originally we were on the same page of if we have not talked to, seen, or even met the person they do not need to be invited. His parents sent a list of three pages of people that they feel need to be invited no matter the relationship. He tried telling them what we discussed and his mom refused to listen and stating these people are non negotiable.

The other day his mom calls him stating she cried herself to sleep and cried to her dad (his grandpa) because we aren’t planning to invite extra people he hasn’t seen in 10+ years… He caved and told her we’d invite them without me being involved in that decision. When discussing it I told him that if it is 100% coming from him and he absolutely wants them there I’m not going to say no as it’s his day as well.

I told him I didn’t believe this is coming from him and believe it’s coming from his mother. He said it was coming from just him. I told him I still didn’t believe that.. But then found out about the crying situation and him giving in to his mom.

I plan to discuss with him that I’m not comfortable with it at all as it’s not his mother’s wedding and it’s not a family reunion. Also they are not paying for the wedding besides a few small things here and there. AITAH for telling him no to those people being invited??

