He Asked His Friends Next Door To Turn Down The Music Because He Was Sick, But Instead Of Understanding, They Accused Him Of Being A Downer

Loud neighbors can make apartment living feel like a test of patience, especially when timing couldn’t be worse.

One renter was battling a gnarly fever and a pounding headache, and the relentless bass from next door pushed him past his breaking point.

So finally he snapped, and his neighbors didn’t appreciate it.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for bluntly telling my neighbors to cut the bass ? I live in an apartment, and my neighbors (who are also good friends) sometimes love to listen to music with heavy bass, which I am very sensitive to.

He really tried to tough it out, but this time, he’s not sure if he can.

Normally, I try to ignore or tolerate it, but this week I was super sick—fever, headache, the works. Two nights ago, I asked nicely if they could turn it down, especially because I was sick.

His friends agreed, but with a caveat.

They said yeah, they’d lower it a little, but they had a friend over they hadn’t seen in ages, so they weren’t gonna stop. Whatever—I let it slide, even though it was still a bit annoying.

But when the loud music continued, he had to be more forceful.

Last evening, around 6 PM, it started again, and I honestly lost patience. I texted them something like, “Couldn’t you just go out or cut the bass?” and, “I’m losing it with the boom boom boom.”

This time, his friends seemed ticked.

They actually did cut it, but then told me I was being aggressive and reminded me they’re “in their own home.”

But he thinks they should have wanted to help him out.

I don’t know— from my side, I feel like sleep and rest > pleasure of listening to music. But maybe I was too blunt? AITA?

The music stopped, but now he has to worry about the awkwardness.

What did Reddit have to say?

Neighbors should respect when their neighbors are ill, but that doesn’t mean they always do.

Sometimes being naturally loud has to do with your upbringing.

But this same commenter still thinks its a neighborly duty to still be considerate.

It’s time to start documenting, documenting, documenting.

This wasn’t personal, but the neighbors still took it that way.

He can sleep in peace now, but will the friendship ever be the same?

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.