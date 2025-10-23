He Bought His Daughter A Car, But His Fiance Worries It’s Going To Destroy Their Financial Future

Nothing leads to fights quite as reliably as money, and the forms that takes are endless.

Take this story, for example.

AITA for being furious that my fiancé co-signed a car loan for his adult daughter without telling me first? My fiancé (49M) and I (45F) have been together for almost seven years, and we’re currently in the middle of a very fragile housing situation. We may end up losing our current home because of issues with the seller, and there’s a possibility we’ll have to buy another place quickly. Because of that, keeping both of our credit clean and our debt-to-income ratios low is critical if we need to get approved for a mortgage.

But then, one pretty major financial move was made.

Today, I found out he co-signed a car loan for his adult daughter (27F) without saying a single word to me beforehand. He says he did it to “help his kid” and that if my son ever needed help, he’d do the same without holding it over my head. But to me, it’s not about helping her. It’s about making a legally binding, long-term financial commitment that directly affects our ability to qualify for a house or any future purchases requiring our credit.

And she’s worried about the ripple effect.

Even if she makes every single payment, that loan shows up on his credit, counts as his debt, and could lower the amount we qualify for by tens of thousands of dollars. It’s also the exact kind of “new loan” lenders tell you not to take when you’re about to buy a home. When I told him how serious this is and how betrayed I felt, he accused me of trying to “control” him, got angry, and said we were “done.” I told him I would never make a major financial decision that impacts both of us without talking to him first, and that this was a huge breach of trust.

So, who’s in the right?

So, Reddit, AITA for being this upset and seeing this as a potential dealbreaker, or am I overreacting and should just accept that he was trying to help his daughter?

Let’s see what the comments had to say:

Most said husband was in the wrong.

You gotta think about these things.

Some said just RUN AWAY.

Kinda scary stuff.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.