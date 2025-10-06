He Unloads Delivery Trucks And One Customer Expected Them To Move Fire Bricks For Him, But Another Customer Wanted Them To Install The Patio For Free

It’s bad enough to have a difficult client in your employer’s store. Delivering to their home is a whole other ball game.

Tales from the Lumberyard – Two from the Truck I worked in a warehouse and part of my job to go along with the truck drivers and help unload deliveries. I ended up working mostly with a guy who called Roddie. In the late seventies the Canadian government developed a program that encouraged homeowners to switch to wood stoves. Most, if not all, had to be delivered to the customer’s home.

On our first trip out, Roddie and I loaded the new stove up in its crate and headed off. Arriving at the home we uncrated the heavy thing and hauled it to the back door. That’s when we found out he wanted it in the basement, down a narrow, steep set of stairs. What a hellish job. It was summer and hot as hell outside and in. I got the bottom end because I was taller and got most of the weight.

Roddie got no break because he was stuck bent over. We finally got it downstairs, through a narrow doorway and into the den. That’s when the customer asked where the box of fire bricks was. The what? The forty pound box of fire bricks. Opening the stove doors we looked in. Yep, there they were. The customer told us that if we pulled the doors off, we could get the box out. The salesman had shown him that. Would have been nice if someone had told us.

Another day, hot as hell, and again we are delivering a heavy load, this time patio stones. We arrive at the address and Roddie takes the first 24 x 30 concrete stone and heads off around back. The home owner shows him where to set it down. I grab the second and when I get to the back I start to lay it down on the first, perpendicular so that it’s easy to pick up. No, says the owner, set it down tight next to the first. I set it down and he asks me to pick it up because it’s not even. By this time Roddie shows up and the owner asks him to wait until mine is set right and he can rake the sand bed next to it. That’s when we realize that the guy plans on having us lay his patio.

Roddie explained that we weren’t going to do that. We were only supposed to deliver them. We would make sure they were in the back yard and that was it. Mr Homeowner freaks. He can’t lay them he says. He hurt his back last week and can’t lift. Roddie lost it. “What the hell are you doing ordering 125 pound patio stones then! Are you ******* stupid?!” He told me to follow and stormed back to the truck. Five minutes later thirty patio stones were stacked at the end of the driveway and we were gone.

