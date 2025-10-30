Her Aunt Gave Her The Employee Discount Code, But Then Got Upset When She Used It

When you work for a company, you often get a discount or other perk as part of your employment.

What would you do if your aunt gave you her discount code for her work, but then she got upset with you because you used it too much?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, and she doesn’t think she did anything wrong because her aunt didn’t tell her there were limitations.

AITA for using my Aunt’s personal employee discount code to buy clothes? My aunt (F42) works for a major clothing brand in a senior position.

Employees get a personal discount code (hers is usually 50-75% off) that she can use and it varies based on the position.

My aunt sent me the code saying “if you need anything, here’s my employee code.”

Of course she bought more with a discount than she normally would.

I was excited because I love the brand and wanted to update my wardrobe and money has been tight with school and all. I ended up buying a decent amount of clothes, probably more than I normally would if I didn’t have the discount.

When she found out how much I purchased, she was angry with me. Now she’s making me feel bad for using it, like I took advantage of her. And I’m feeling guilty.

Exactly, if there were limits, she should have told you about them.

She did send me the code voluntarily and didn’t say there was a limit. But if it’s her own corporate perk, maybe I crossed a line and she could get in trouble.

So AITA for using my aunt’s personal corporate employee discount to stock up on clothes? Or was it fair game since she gave me the code to use? AITA?

Read on to see what the people in the comments thought of this situation.

