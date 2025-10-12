Her Boyfriend’s Sister Took Advantage Of Their Home Like It Was Her Own, So When She Finally Spoke Up, She Was Blamed For Being Controlling

Stealing from family is bad enough, but disrespecting them afterward cuts even deeper.

That’s exactly what unfolded when her boyfriend’s sister continued to break into their home and steal from their fridge. But when she pointed out the truth, her boyfriend’s sister turned her frustration into a storm of ugly accusations.

AITA for taking my laptop back after my boyfriend’s sister stole from us? I (21F) have a house with my boyfriend (22M). My boyfriend’s sister (17F) feels like she has the right to enter our house at any time just because my boyfriend lives here also.

So, last night around 11:30, after my boyfriend and I had already fallen asleep, his sister walked into our house, and this woke my boyfriend up. She asked if she could take a beer out of our fridge, and he told her no.

She threw a fit apparently and slammed our bathroom door. My boyfriend thought she would just leave after throwing her tantrum in the bathroom, so he came back to bed. After a while, we heard our front door slam, and my boyfriend got up to lock it. We thought that was that.

This morning, while putting groceries away, I opened the drawer in the fridge where we keep our alcohol, and it was completely empty. I had bought a 24 pack of Seagrams on Thursday and only had one. So I asked my boyfriend if he moved them somewhere else. He told me no, and that his sister asked for a beer, he said no, and thought she left after.

I confronted her about it, and she basically told me that she used our bathroom and her friend must have come into the house and taken them. This could be true, but my boyfriend only heard the door slam once after coming to bed, because the door won’t close unless you slam it hard. If it was open long enough for the friend to grab the alcohol from the fridge and leave, my cat would’ve definitely run out of the house. So, her story was a lie to try to keep herself out of trouble.

After thinking about it, I told her I knew she was lying, and even if she wasn’t, she was letting her friend steal from us. I told her she was being selfish and disrespectful. She went on a rant about how I was a jerk, and I controlled my boyfriend, and wasn’t family to her anymore. When she said that, it made me ticked.

I went to her dad’s house and talked to him about it. I told him that I was sorry, but they were gonna have to figure out another way for her to do her schoolwork because I was taking my computer back since “I wasn’t family anymore.” He was fine with this.

Now she’s even more ticked and telling my boyfriend that he is gone to her and telling him to get rid of me since I’m controlling.

I have never been rude to her and have been there for her through breakups and tough times, but she treats me like this just because I’m upset that she stole from me. AITA?

