Her Dad’s New Wife Labels Herself As A “Bonus Mom,” But This Woman Strongly Disagrees And Firmly Puts Her In Her Place

Some people would push themselves into their spouse’s family.

This woman has always been close to her mother since her parents’ divorce.

Her father remarried, and his new wife has repeatedly tried to overshadow her mother.

The new wife even insisted on being called a “bonus mom.”

So, she frankly told her stepmother that she would never be a mother figure to her.

AITA for telling my dad’s wife she’s not my bonus mom after I only brought mom wedding dress shopping with me? I’m (26F) an only child. My parents divorced in my senior year of high school. By the time I graduated, my dad started dating his second wife. I’d met her once before. He told me he was bringing her, and I was like, “Okay, fine.”

She showed up way overdressed and attempted to overtake the whole thing. She tried to interfere in the photos I had taken. She tried to push my mom away from me in any group photos taken. And it took me telling my dad that if he didn’t stop her, they could just go home and not come to the party. A few times she even tried to unlink mine and mom’s arms, and take mom’s place next to me.

She apologized to me a few days later. But mom later admitted that dad’s wife called and boasted about how much nicer her and dad’s photos with me would look. Because I had two parents in them instead of one. She also tried to boast that I took more with her than mom.

But that wasn’t true. And I didn’t actually print any of the photos with her in them because she annoyed me so bad. After the whole situation, every time I saw my dad’s wife, she was overly nice to me. (She became his wife a year after my graduation.) She would get super eager to spend time with me whenever I mentioned I was going back to mom’s.

I stayed with mom when I was home for the holidays. She was always looking to spend time with me instead. I know from one of dad’s friends that his wife always looks for everyone to insult my mom. It’s just so petty. She started calling herself my “bonus mom” and me her “bonus daughter.” I corrected her once or twice, but then I just started spending less time with her.

As a result, my relationship with my dad has suffered. Recently, I went wedding dress shopping with my mom. When dad’s wife found out, she got super upset I went with mom and not her. She asked me why I didn’t want her to go and said that’s what “bonus moms” are for. I told her she’s not my bonus mom and she never was. She’s my dad’s second wife and is no kind of mother figure to me. And she never will be, with the way she treats my actual mother.

My dad told me I took it too far and should apologize. Because even if she’s been rude to my mom, she’s been super welcoming to me. I told him that doesn’t matter because she needs to know her place, and it’s not as someone I care for. The more she tries to force her way in and push my mom out or outshine my mom, the worse she looks to me. He insisted that I could still have been a lot nicer. AITA?

Respect cannot be forced. It has to be earned.

