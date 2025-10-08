Her Parents Always Asked Her To Be The Designated Driver, But The Minute She Said No And Prioritized Her Own Plans, They Had A Complete Meltdown

People often assume family favors are a given, especially when they’ve been done for years without question.

But when one newlywed decided to put her own plans first, her parents didn’t take it lightly, and soon old expectations came caving in on her.

You’ll want to read on for the full story.

AITA for not driving my family home? I just got married (24F) last month, and I moved out of my family’s house a few months ago. Since I was 16, I was used to being the DD for them for friend gatherings when they wanted to drink. But my least favorite thing about that was getting home really late. They weren’t doing anything crazy, just talking with family friends.

This soon became a habit she was excited to leave in the past.

Finally being married, I was excited to get to leave functions when I wanted to and not be tied to them. Before, I sometimes had to work the day after and would get no sleep.

So when her family asked her for a familiar favor, she responded differently this time.

This past weekend, my parents asked (key word) if we could drive them to and from a dinner at a friend’s house. I said no because we weren’t planning on staying late—probably until about 10—because we wanted to get up early the next day to go to the gym as we always do.

She thought her parents understood, but it soon became clear that they didn’t.

They said alright and actually left around the time we did. Everything seemed fine until my mom texted me today to let me know they’re angry with me for not driving them. I said, “We thought y’all were going to stay late?” She said that doesn’t matter and that I’ll understand when I have children.

This became the final straw in a long history of her family pushing her boundaries.

I’ve been their DD since I was 16, and with them supporting me throughout the years, that’s the least I could do. Now I’m married and have no responsibility to drive them. I’m wondering why they even asked for me to drive them if it was already an expectation that I would drive them. Maybe I’m in the wrong and should’ve driven them to be nice. AITA?

Standing up to her parents oversteps have been a long time coming.

What did Reddit have to say?

She shouldn’t have to be forced to become the solution to someone else’s problem.

The days of her giving her parents rides everywhere should have been long over by now.

Maybe it’s time to start exploring just how deep this goes.

Being family doesn’t mean being forced into obliging every request.

Her parents’ anger says way more about their own entitlement than anything else.

One way or another, they’ll have to learn that her life doesn’t revolve around them — at least not anymore.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.