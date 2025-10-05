Her Parents Obsessively Tracked Her Every Move At College, So She Considered Cutting Off Their Life360 Access For Good

It’s only natural for empty nesters to worry about their kids when they go off to college for the first time.

But when one college student found herself constantly tracked and monitored by her overbearing parents, it started to feel less like concern and more like control.

WIBTA if I threatened to turn of my Life360? I (19F) am in my first week of college. I’ve had Life360 with my parents since I was about 16 for general safety reasons.

However, they’re a bit overbearing and controlling about where I go, even after I turned 18. I’ve found myself being extremely stressed about doing very normal things and being worried about them getting upset.

Before I left for college, my mom asked me to leave my Life360 on, joking about how she “wants to know what ditch to get me out of” if something goes wrong, which I completely understand.

But my parents have been obsessively checking my location since I’ve gotten here. They’ve mentioned in passing places I went (literally like stores to buy stuff for school) when I didn’t tell them I was going.

They’ve been pressuring me to go to church and checking my location frequently to make sure I am (I don’t want to, but I like to keep the peace). It’s a bit uncomfortable. I’m wondering AITA if I told them that if they don’t stop stalking me, I’m going to turn off my Life360?

