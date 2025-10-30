His Neighbor Has Been Confusing Him For The Delivery Driver For Three Weeks, So Now He’s Taking His Chance

With the endless amounts of delivery options that exist now, trying to pinpoint who is the correct person holding the bag (your delivery) can be more challenging than expected.

But what if that person is your neighbor of 10 years? One guy recently shared an anecdote about exactly this on Reddit.

Here are the details.

It’s not delivery, it’s my dinner.

I work at a Little Caesars, and I usually work the closing shift, so I tend to take home a lot of pizza because who wants to cook that late?

Almost without fail, every time I bring home food for myself, my across the street neighbor will come out, look around, then shout across the street asking if I’m his delivery.

Guess the neighbor doesn’t want to cook that late either.

Like, 2 or 3 times a week he does this.

It’s constant, I’m wondering 1) how much delivery does this guy order?

And 2) if he’s just messing with me at this point. He’s got to realize I’m his neighbor eventually.

After a few weeks though? Maybe not.

Maybe he just thinks my family orders delivery a lot.

Best part is that our store doesn’t even deliver, and I wear a uniform that has a massive LCP logo on it, so I’m very obviously not a delivery service (DD, Postmates, etc.).

Context clues are vital here.

He gets super disappointed every time this happens, and I almost want to start bringing this guy a pizza when I close because I’m starting to feel bad about it.

But dude, I’m not the pizza guy, I’m your neighbor.

What an unfortunate case of mistaken identity.

You’ve lived next to me for like 10 years, seriously?

I decided to bring him pizza after I get off work tonight, will update with results.

What a good, albeit annoyed, Samaritan. Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say about this.

Surprisingly, the comments were overwhelmingly negative.



Assuming the worst of the man’s intentions.



Others assumed it was a strange attempt at a joke.



Some shared similar anecdotes.



Though one person was just there to ask questions.



It’s hot, it’s ready, and it’s not his.

