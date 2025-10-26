Homeowner Covered In Drywall Dust Tried To Buy Screws At A Local Hardware Store, But A Shopper Insisted He Was An Employee, And Then Complained He Was “Useless”
Some people can’t take “I don’t work here” for an answer, even when it’s obvious.
What would you do if you were in a hardware store, covered in paint and drywall dust, and a stranger demanded help finding tools you’d never heard of?
Would you try to help anyway? Or would you point them to the actual staff and walk off shaking your head?
In the following story, one homeowner finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.
Here’s how it all went down.
I still cant help you here
I am renovating my house, and so I am wearing my working clothes.
This include a paint/glue-covered blue/green checkered shirt and jeans in the same condition with drywall dust in my hair.
I go to my neighborhood hardware store, where the uniform is khaki pants and a red polo shirt.
As I am in there trying to find 3.5″ framing screws, a lady comes up to me and asks, ” I am looking for a metal device with a magnet on the end that electricians use.”
She really wanted him to help her.
A little taken aback, maybe she thought I was a legit tradesman who knew their stuff, not a simple handy guy trying to buy screws.
I respond with the classic, “Sorry, I don’t work here.”
I thought this was sufficient and continued searching for my screws.
A few seconds later, after I assume she recovers from the shock of me not working here states, “Maybe you can help me anyway, I am looking for a thing that electricians use.”
This time, he pointed at someone who could help.
Now there are many things I can do, but electrical stops right after my ability to change a light or install a plug or switch, because electrical is something you don’t mess with.
I once again reiterate, “I don’t work here, and electrical is something I don’t work with, sorry. But that guy in the RED SHIRT should have some ideas.”
At this point, I grab my screws and head to the till. I hear the lady talking with the guys, and she says something like, “I hope you can help me here. That guy at the till was useless.”
Too funny! She didn’t care if he worked there or not.
Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done in this situation.
