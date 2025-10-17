Homeowner Tried To Protect Her Lawn From A Misbehaved Dog, But The Selfish Pet Owner Tried To Turn The Rest Of The Neighborhood Against Her

It’s common for neighbors to clash over small things, but things get messier when pets are involved.

One homeowner’s frustration grew when her neighbor’s dog repeatedly relieved itself right in front of her house.

But when she asked her neighbor to stop, she never expected to be turned into the neighborhood scrooge.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my neighbor to stop letting their dog poop in my yard even though they “always pick it up”? My neighbor has a big dog, and they walk it right up to my lawn every day. The dog does its business, and yes, they pick it up, but it still leaves little bits, smell, and sometimes spots.

But when she confronted the dog owner, things went south rather quickly.

I asked politely if they could just walk the dog somewhere else. They got defensive and said, “I clean it up, so what’s the problem?”

Now other neighbors are getting involved too.

Now they’re cold with me, and another neighbor told me I was being “uptight.” AITA for not wanting dogs to use my yard as their bathroom, even if it gets cleaned up?

Some dog owners seem to think the world revolves around them and their pup.

What did Reddit think?

This fellow dog owner is on the homeowner’s side.

Some neighbors can really get out of hand, though.

If talking it out doesn’t work, the homeowner may just have to get creative.

This commenter seems to be going through a very similar situation.

In her eyes, the request was simple and reasonable.

She’s left wondering why common courtesy seems so hard to find nowadays.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.