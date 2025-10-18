Husband Invites Friend And His Cats To Live In Their One-Bedroom Apartment, But His Wife Is Allergic To Cats

How much would you put up with for your husband’s friend?

If the friend needed a place to stay, would you open the doors to your home even if it were a tiny apartment and even if the friend was bringing pets that you were allergic to?

In this story, one Redditor struggles with a new roommate and their pets thrust upon them with zero notice.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA For not wanting to take care of my husband’s friend’s special needs cat? First and foremost, no matter how upset about this, I am ensuring my emotions aren’t wrongfully directed at the cats, so please, spare me. My (29) husband (29) is allowing his friend (30-something) to crash at our place after a breakup.

Their “place” is already quite quaint.

Our apartment is a one-bedroom modest unit; we don’t have much room as it is. My husband’s friend, we’ll call him Dave, is going through a breakup with his partner of less than a year. They moved in together, and once they split, Dave was looking for a place to stay. Now, I don’t get along with Dave, but we don’t hate each other. It should be no surprise that I don’t want him staying with us indefinitely.

And the kicker? She was never asked.

My husband welcomed him in without asking me, without even telling me when it happened. I was out of town for a week, and I came home to Dave’s stuff and cats all over my living room.

Oh, but it gets worse…

I have cat allergies and I work from home. With both my husband and Dave working out of the house, I’m stuck with 3 obese and needy cats, one of which is a long hair and sheds like crazy, and another who is a wobbly cat and requires his own pee-pad litter box, which my husband and Dave thought would be perfect in our bathtub for some crazy reason.

I argued with my husband about it, about how I didn’t want to host them in the first place because I knew it would end with me taking care of the cats all day and with snot and tears leaking out of me.

Now, here’s a wild card…

Now, Dave is also starting a new relationship with one of our other friends who said they couldn’t host him in the first place because they don’t have room (a 3-bedroom house) and already have a bunch of pets as it is (6 cats and countless tank animals). Dave has stayed at their house overnight for most of his “stay” with us, once again leaving me with the cats. I bring this up to my husband, and he said I just have to get over it, that it would be evil of us to not allow him to stay. Keep in mind, Dave is not destitute and has family who would love to have him stay with them.

But, regardless of her direct feelings — the husband wants to stay quiet.

I have always been the blunt one of the relationship, but my husband wants me to just suck it up until he moves out, but there is a cat taking human-sized poops in my bathtub, cat litter all over my furniture, and they’re clawing my furniture and rugs. So, am I a jerk for being upset about this?

She has a some more good points.

It just seems like this wasn’t a dire situation for Dave, and he is gone constantly, leaving me with his cats to take care of. Don’t get me wrong, I love cats, but with one of them requiring special needs, I wouldn’t be able to forgive myself if something happened to him under my care. Not only that, but I just feel like my opinion is disregarded, and my husband doesn’t actually care what I think. Do I really just have to bite my tongue until he leaves? And then what? Have everyone think my thoughts are moot just because I’m blunt?

So, who is responsible for the cats here? Should Dave move out? Let’s read the comments below for more info.

Redditors noted the problem actually wasn’t Dave…

Some marveled at how much the OP had endured.

People echoed that the cats weren’t the issue, either.

And finally, one Redditor did not hide their feelings.

This woman needs to draw some firm lines in the sand — not the litter.

