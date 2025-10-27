Lazy Brother-in-Law Uses The Microwave’s Sound To Force People To Wait On Him, So She Muted It To Teach Him To Collect His Own Food

Annoying habits are difficult to live with.

Imagine living with someone who puts something in the microwave and lets it beep until someone else gets it out for them.

Would you be okay with this, or would you want the beeping to stop?

This woman visited her sister’s house and noticed that her brother-in-law has this exact annoying habit, so she decided to mute the microwave to teach him a lesson.

AITAH for refusing to ‘fix’ my sister and BIL’s microwave? As far as I know, my sister has a happy marriage with her husband, ‘Roger’. I think he’s generally a good guy and a great father, but he does this thing where he puts something in the microwave and will not come to get it when it’s ready. So it just beeps and beeps until someone brings it to him.

This woman’s brother-in-law, Roger, uses the microwave’s loud beeps to get waited on.

It’s so loud and due to their open floor plan/acoustics you can hear it no matter where you are in the house. If I’m over, I’ll just press the end button or open the door to make it stop. But each and every time, Roger will turn it on again until someone, anyone, brings whatever it is to him.

Everyone else gets annoyed, so she muted the microwave.

He knows the noise of the beeping drives everyone bonkers, but he just keeps doing it to get waited on. He actually thinks it’s funny that the whole house gets mad at him about it. Last week, I finally had enough and got it to stop making any noise whatsoever. He got pretty mad once he figured out no noise means no waitress service.

Her sister was grateful for the silence.

My sister tried being faux mad at me for his sake at first, but she ended up asking me not to change it back after a few days of blessed microwave silence. Roger says I’m interfering in their marriage and tampering with his property. Even though it’s causing friction between them, my sister doesn’t want me to change it back, and when he threatened to get a new microwave, she told him she’d do the same thing to it.

Roger is insisting she change it back, but she won’t.

I told him that google is his friend, too. And he can change it back himself if he wants. He’s insisting I change it back but I’m not budging. AITAH here?

Considering her sister doesn’t want her to change it back, and Roger sounds lazy and annoying, no, she didn’t do anything wrong.

Some habits are bad enough to warrant a divorce.

