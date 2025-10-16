Maid Of Honor Warned The Bride About Her Body Odor On Her Wedding Day, But Instead Of Being Appreciative, The Bride Accused Her Of Ruining Everything

On a wedding day, friends are usually the ones to step in when something feels off.

But this time, when a maid of honor stepped in to give the bride some honest advice about a pesky body odor problem, the bride just ended up furious.

The friend walked away feeling like she couldn’t win.

AITA for telling the bride that her armpits smell on her wedding day since I was the maid-of-honor ? I (27F) have a best friend (27F) who got married recently. It was an outdoor wedding in the middle of the day on the West Coast.

During the reception portion, she was sweaty and her armpits smelled. I discreetly told her, since that’s what we usually do for each other.

Before she married her husband (28M), she had gotten mad at him one time because he didn’t warn her that she smelled when they went to a fancy event. She excused herself. I had smelled my own pits, so I excused myself as well to freshen up. When I returned, she was back, and she smelled great again. I thought I did good.

When she got back from her honeymoon, she told me I made her self-conscious for the rest of the wedding. She said I made her feel bad, and she said she’s mad at me for ruining her big day. AITA?

Sure it was awkward, but letting her friend smell bad would have been much worse.

If it were this commenter, this is what they would tell their friend.

As far as this user is concerned, this made of honor went above and beyond for the bride.

She stepped in with kindness, but all she got back was unfair anger.

Best friends are supposed to be the ones to step in with the truth, even if it stings.

