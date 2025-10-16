Man Falls On His Subway Sandwich, And Squishes It Impossibly Flat

You might remember a few years back there was an actual class action lawsuit filed against Subway because their “footlong” subs were actually falling short of 12 inches, and that they were thus engaged in false advertising.

Maybe it’s time for another one of those suits, but this time about how their “flat” breads aren’t actually flat.

That is, not until they’re gotten ahold of by TikTok user @des_osio22:

“My husband fell and his whole body landed on top of half his sub,” reads the caption.

“Turned it into a FLAT sandwich.”

How is that even possible?

The comment section had JOKES.

They just kept going.

Some were nerdier.

Others cute.

You can’t fool me, a cartoon coyote dropped an anvil on this thing.

