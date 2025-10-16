October 16, 2025 at 8:55 am

Man Falls On His Subway Sandwich, And Squishes It Impossibly Flat

by Ben Auxier

A flattened Subway sandwich

TikTok/des_osio22

You might remember a few years back there was an actual class action lawsuit filed against Subway because their “footlong” subs were actually falling short of 12 inches, and that they were thus engaged in false advertising.

Maybe it’s time for another one of those suits, but this time about how their “flat” breads aren’t actually flat.

That is, not until they’re gotten ahold of by TikTok user @des_osio22:

TikTok/des_osio22

“My husband fell and his whole body landed on top of half his sub,” reads the caption.

TikTok/des_osio22

“Turned it into a FLAT sandwich.”

TikTok/des_osio22

How is that even possible?

@des_osio22

Poor sandwich didn’t stand a chance 😂😂#subway #smashedsandwich

♬ original sound – Des Osio

The comment section had JOKES.

2025 09 06 18 28 55 Man Falls On His Subway Sandwich, And Squishes It Impossibly Flat

They just kept going.

2025 09 06 18 29 04 Man Falls On His Subway Sandwich, And Squishes It Impossibly Flat

Some were nerdier.

2025 09 06 18 29 13 Man Falls On His Subway Sandwich, And Squishes It Impossibly Flat

Others cute.

2025 09 06 18 29 22 Man Falls On His Subway Sandwich, And Squishes It Impossibly Flat

You can’t fool me, a cartoon coyote dropped an anvil on this thing.

