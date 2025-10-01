Man Gets Caught Having An Affair Ten Days Before Woman’s Due Date, And His Family Does Not React Well To His Actions
Do you trust your partner?
What would you do if you found out you had good reason not to trust your partner? Would you try to work it out, or would you kick them out?
Read how one Redditor’s trust is completely broken after she finds out her child’s father is cheating on her.
See the story below to find out more.
AITA for kicking my child’s father out ten days before her birth?
I, 23f, found out just ten days prior to the birth of our child that my child’s father, 23m, was cheating with a girl he called his best friend.
There was signs that I ignored because I wanted it to work. I really did.
Then, he went through her phone.
He went through my texts a few days ago, and when I asked to go thru his, he got defensive.
I’ve had nothing to hide from him, and he knows the password to my phone.
Anyway, he got home from work yesterday, and fell asleep on our couch.
So, she did the same. But what she found, was appalling.
I couldn’t not know, so I unlocked his phone and snooped and found everything.
I was, and still am, crushed.
Him and this girl had been talking to each other for god knows how long.
He was telling her he loved her and telling her that I was nothing but his baby momma, while sleeping in the same bed with me and kissing me good night and telling me that he loved me.
And the kicker? This is right before her due date.
I’m heartbroken that it happened just ten days before I have our daughter.
But, I woke him up and asked him how long it had been going on. I asked him everything and he didn’t say a word.
It’s almost like he was relieved he was caught.
While he was leaving, I called his mother and told her what had happened. He has a camper sitting in my front yard that I wanted moved because I can’t look at it.
And when I called her, she was just as upset as I was. His mother has been an angel to me, and I love her just as much as I do my own mother.
Anyway, he went to his parents’ house and then, a little while later, he called me and told me that because of me, he doesn’t have any family anymore.
So, now, he’s facing some consequences.
Because I called his mom and told her everything, they don’t want anything to do with him.
That was not my goal at all. I just wanted his camper out of here.
I’m not gonna be a bad person and not let him be there for his child or her birth because I want my baby to have her dad.
But I don’t know how to truly process this just ten days before I’m supposed to give birth. So I guess I just need some advice.
Could this soon-to-be mother have handled this situation better? Or is all fair in love and cheating? Let’s read the comments below to get a better idea of what Reddit thinks.
Redditors reminded the OP that she should not be gaslit.
And others provided options for her due date.
One reader noted that the mother-in-law’s response said it all.
And finally, Redditors showed their support, urging her to stay strong.
This woman needs to stay strong and remember she’s in the right here.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.