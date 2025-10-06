Man Proposed To His Partner With A Special Ring In Switzerland, But She Lost It Playing With Their Dog. Now She Wants Him To Replace It By Himself, And He Wonders If He’s Wrong For Asking Her To Split The Cost.

Things can get messy fast when love, money, and responsibility collide.

So, what would you do if your partner lost the ring you bought them and then expected you to replace it all over again? Would you just do it? Or would you ask them to split the cost with you this time?

In the following story, one man finds himself caught up in this exact situation and needs advice. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for wanting my partner to help pay for her engagement ring? I proposed to my partner about a year ago. I bought her a ring I thought fit her style and taste perfectly, and she was thrilled with it. The proposal itself was in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland (highly recommended if you’ve never been), and the whole thing was really special. There was just one small issue: the ring was a bit loose. Since I had bought it abroad, I couldn’t bring it back to the same jeweller for resizing. We agreed we’d take it to a local jeweller, but almost a year went by, and she never actually went to get it adjusted. Fast forward to a few weeks ago: while playing with our dog in the woods, the ring slipped off her finger and disappeared. We spent days searching with metal detectors and every tool we could think of, but it was gone.

He wants her to get a new ring, but he also wants her to share the cost.

Naturally, I want to get her a new ring. She misses it, and I don’t want her to go without something that holds that kind of meaning. But here’s the problem: she expects me to cover the entire cost again. From my perspective, I was hoping she’d at least offer to contribute this time. On top of that, her friends keep asking when she’s “getting another ring,” which adds more pressure and paints me as a selfish *******. I know part of this is on me for not nailing the size in the first place, but I couldn’t exactly be obvious since she already suspected a proposal. Plus, buying abroad complicated things with sizing differences. AITA?

