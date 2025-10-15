Boyfriend Runs A Clothing Brand, But His Girlfriend Got Upset About Some Of The Comments On His Posts

Pexels/Reddit
Imagine starting a business and posting about it online. What would you do if your partner responded negatively to the comments on your posts?
Would you ignore the situation, confront her about it, or take matters into your own hands?
In this story, a young business owner has been working hard to grow his clothing line, posting online and attracting new interest.
But every time women comment on his brand page, his girlfriend lashes out with jealous remarks.
Keep reading to see how he handled the situation.
AITAH for telling my gf off because she keeps interfering with my business
I (M23) own a clothing line out of LA.
Recently I have been working on new items to release in the next months.
My gf (f22) has not really ever been supportive but she still likes to feel included.
She sounds jealous.
Anyways I started posting more online and getting traction from people, and she took account of that.
My page tends to get filled with comments from guys and girls and she hates when girls comment.
She started going off on all the girls on my brand page and saying “who tf are you” and all this random nonsense to certain girls.
Her confronted her about hurting his business.
I got so upset, she’s literally scaring away people who are interested in my work.
She does this everytime I post and I told her she needs to stop, because this isn’t about girls commenting, it’s my clothing business, it’s my MONEY on the line.
I don’t need her scaring off potential customers.
He handled it in the only way he could think of.
I ended up restricting her from commenting and she blew up on me, saying i’m tryna hide her.
I had messages from people saying why was she responding to them that way.
All harmless people by the way.
Anyways i went off on her and told her she has to stop or she’s staying blocked . Am i wrong for that?
Most people on Reddit agree that protecting his business was the only reasonable move.
This person says she’s a sabotager.
This person says she’s acting like a baby.
And this person just reiterates it all plain and simply.
In fashion, drama might sell—but not when it’s in the comments section.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
