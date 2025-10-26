Man Stood Firm On His Daughter’s Birthday Plans, So His Sister Got Mad At Him For “Ruining” The Family Travel Schedule

Family vacations are meant to create lasting memories.

This man was excited to join his sister and her family, as well as their parents, on a Disney trip.

They planned the trip as a celebration for their children’s birthdays.

However, his sister booked tickets without discussing it with him.

So he made different bookings, too, which caused a conflict with his sister.

AITA Family Vacation My family of 5 has been planning a Disney vacation with my sister and her family of 5 and our parents. Initially, when my sister presented the idea, she said we could be at Disney for our children’s birthdays. They are a week apart, and my daughter’s is first. She suggested the length of stay would be around 10 days.

This man was not willing to fly out exactly on his daughter’s birthday.

My sister purchased her Disney tickets and bought a 4-day pass. She did not discuss this with any of us. Then, she announced the travel day would be on my daughter’s birthday due to work and school schedules. My wife and I said we understand their choice, but we would not be willing to travel on our daughter’s birthday.

He reviewed the possible costs and discovered cheaper flights on a different schedule.

We were asked to reconsider. But we chose to stand our ground. We reviewed the costs of flights and accommodations. It ended up being cheaper for us to arrive 2 days early and leave 1 day after everyone.

Now, his sister was mad for “ruining” her plans.

My sister is livid and says we are ruining her kids’ vacation. And that we were purposely excluding her and her family. Even though once they arrive, we are going along with her itinerary and no group plans were changed on our end. Am I wrong for going before everyone?

Compromise works best when everyone’s voices are heard.

