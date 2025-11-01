Man Thought He Was Being Helpful During His Mom’s Hospital Visit, So He Was Angry When The Doctor Lashed Out At Him

Sometimes good intentions get lost in translation, especially in a stressful place like a hospital.

One man thought he was helping his mom during a doctor visit, but when he tried asking a question about his mother’s care, he ended up rubbing one of the doctors the wrong way.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for pointing something out in my mother’s x-ray on the doctors phone My mom had an appointment with the doctor today, and I went with her. There, one of the doctors was showing another doctor my mom’s X-ray on her personal phone. I wanted to point something out in the X-ray, so I got up, went to the side, and pointed it out.

But the doctor didn’t like this at all.

But then suddenly, the other doctor who was viewing the X-ray got angry and told me I shouldn’t be looking at anything on the other doctor’s private phone.

He tries to defend himself, but the doctor wasn’t hearing it.

I told her I was just trying to point out something on the X-ray, but she was adamant, so I left it at that. I personally do not believe I have ever been unprofessional with any of the doctors involved, and at most, I’ve only been inquisitive about the procedure. AITA?

It’s plain to see this was all just a simple misunderstanding.

What did Reddit think?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

But this commenter isn’t so sure it really was the doctor’s personal phone.

Ultimately, he didn’t do anything wrong — he was just trying to help his mom out.

The doctor’s overreaction only made things harder than they needed to be.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.