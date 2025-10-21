Man Wants To Build Extension And Mentions It To His Next Door Neighbor Before Starting, But When The Neighbor’s Kids Find Out, They Insist He Needs To Check The Property Line

If you own a home and think you know where the property line is, don’t be so sure.

If you wanted to build onto your property, add a fence, or even do some landscaping, would you assume you know where the property line is and get started?

Or would you double check just to make sure you’re not actually on your neighbor’s property?

In this story, one man doesn’t want to check the property lines before starting on his building project, but his neighbor’s kids insist that it’s important.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Check the property line before I build? Okey Dokey 🙂 The cast : U: My Uncle / NC: Neighbours children So a few years ago my uncle wanted to add an extention to the side of his house where his yard went round the side a bit. He asked the neighbour who is actually a really lovely older man who said sure feel free and my uncle started to work.

The kids were the problem.

Unfortunately the neighbour got ill and his demon seed (NC) started coming over and when they saw that my uncle was building close to the neighbours side yard they were furious. They immediately asked him to stop which my uncle did and the NC insised he was building on the neighbours property. Now my uncle is a really really nice guy so to avoid any issues, he offered to buy the part of the yard he was going to extend to and offered a reasonable 5k for it . (it wasn’t that big of a patch). The Demon NC got greedy and refused so my uncle being a gentleman doubled it and offered 10K as he thought it was easier than going through the hassle of lawyers and property lines etc, but the NC still refused.

They were not willing to take the money.

NC: You are crossing my dads property line and you cant build on it. Either give us more money or stop building. We want to sell this house when he’s gone (yup they were waiting for the sweet neighbour to die to they can sell his house) U: I think 10k is fair enough. im not using up that much and its stll close to my part of the property NC: Nope its not. Check the property lines. you are WAAAY past our property line. Offer us more money or stop building U: Are you sure you dont want to take the money?

The kids were sure.

NC: *Scoffs* Not what you are offering. Check the property lines luv (yup we are british…sorry) So my Uncle complied with thhier wishes stopped all building work. It was on ‘thier property’ after all. Or was it? This is where the malicious compliance comes in. He did exactly what the NC asked and got the original plans for both properties (still have no idea how) and checked the property lines to see how it was divided.

You can probably guess what he discovered.

Wouldn’t you know it…he wasn’t on their property line. They were on his. With a massive smile, my uncle went to the neighbours the next time the NC were around and kindly showed them the plans of the properties, clearly showing where they properties were divided. Their faces when they realised they had not only missed out on an easy 10K, they had in fact lost their dad about 1/4 of this yard was priceless.

It worked out really well for the uncle.

They had to move the fence and my uncle got to build his extension stress free. (Sorry no angry outburst or anything like that) Moral of the story: If you want to build and the neighbours kids insist you should check the property lines, DO IT. you might just save some money and gain some land 🙂

Yes, always check the property lines. You might be pleasantly surprised.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is something for the uncle to think about doing.

Another person shares a similar story about their in-laws.

I honestly didn’t know it was an insult until this comment.

Yes, I agree.

It’s always best to know the truth.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.