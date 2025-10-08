Massage Business Owner Declined To Give Free Massages, So Her Entitled Friend Began To Turn The Rest Of Their Peers Against Her

Money can turn even the best friendships into something strained.

One woman had just started her own massage business, so her friend assumed she’d work for free.

But when she was forced to set a boundary with her friend, things only got awkward.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to give my friend a free massage I’m a (25F) massage therapist, and I used to work at Massage Envy until last week when I set up my own studio.

But then one of her friends came to her with a big request.

My friend Diana (27F) wants to book an appointment with me, and she insists I do it for free because we’ve been friends for years.

Immediately, she knows this just isn’t doable for her.

I told her I can’t do free sessions right now because I’ve spent a lot on setting things up, and each session actually costs me money because I have to buy oil, lotion, etc. She got annoyed and said, “I’m being selfish.”

She tried to explain and meet Diana halfway, but Diana didn’t seem to care.

I explained that I could give her a huge discount, but I literally need all the money I can get right now. Even with my discount offer, she called me stingy and said if I “really cared,” I’d make it happen.

Diana soon began turning the rest of their friends against her.

Now, a couple of mutual friends are saying that I’m making money off people I “claim to care about.”

Now she isn’t sure how to proceed.

I feel bad because I don’t want to seem selfish, but at the same time, this is literally my job and how I pay my bills. If I can’t keep the lights on, I’d have to close shop — mind you, I just started.

Sometimes standing your ground means being labeled as selfish by someone who just doesn’t get it.

What did Reddit think?

Should “friend discounts” even be a thing?

This “friend” is being awfully entitled.

Clearly this friend doesn’t understand what true support looks like.

This commenter says pay up or get out!

You can’t please everyone — especially in business.

And above all, friends don’t expect free things from friends.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.