Mom Reached Her Limit With A Picky Eater, So She Told The Child To Deal With A Clogged Toilet All By Herself

I made my kids friend unclog the toilet on their own after the THIRD TIME My kid’s friend refuses to eat vegetables or anything but carbs when they come over. This low key annoys me because they always leave the vegetables on their plate. I can’t ever say anything because, you know, I’m a nice mom. But I hate throwing away good food. I’m a single mom and a chef, so I know it’s not my cooking.

Now, this friend (around 10 years old) has clogged the toilet at our place. Not once, not twice, but three times. The first couple of times, I gagged and almost vommited. This last time, the third time, it was directly after a meal. She refused to eat vegetables and ended up throwing them all away. (This was a sleepover).

Her daughter woke her up and asked her to unclog the toilet.

I was laying in bed, about to drift off. A couple hours later, my kid comes into my bedroom and tells me the toilet is clogged again. And I need to come unclog it. Y’all, I was so tired I refused. I told my kid that her friend was on her own, and if she had any questions to refer to YouTube.

She told her daughter that her friend should deal with it.

My kid said, “Mom, she can’t do it. She’s never touched a plunger before.” I tiredly but sternly said, “Well, she’s gonna have to learn to touch a plunger since she never wants to touch a vegetable.” I think her friend heard it. I went to sleep (again-tired single mom), and the issue had resolved itself by the time I woke up.

But… Now, my kids think I’m a jerk, and apparently, so does their friend. Am I?

