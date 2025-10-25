Patient Waiting At A Dermatology Office Overheard A Caller Arguing With The Receptionist Who Kept Explaining They Were At The Wrong Clinic

Some people really leave you wondering if they were even listening to what you said or not.

What would you do if someone called your office, insisting you were someone else entirely, no matter how many times you corrected them?

Would you lose your patience with them? Or would you stay calm and keep trying to correct them?

In the following story, a patient overhears a conversation just like this.

Here’s what happened.

At the dermatologist’s Not my story, but I overheard this yesterday, after I had something unpleasant surgically removed from my nose and was sitting in the waiting room with a massive bandage on my face, waiting for the lab results. The very nice receptionist (one of four at the check-in counter) answered a call, and her side of the conversation went like this: “Anne Arundel Dermatology Associates, may I help you?”

The person on the phone must not have heard the first time.

“Who?” “Are you sure?” “I’m sorry, we don’t have a Dr. Berkman on the staff. Where did you say your appointment is?” “Oh, that’s the address of the Annapolis Dermatology Center. We’re Anne Arundel Dermatology Associates. I have their number here; can I give it to you?” “No, I can’t transfer your call. Dr. Berkman doesn’t work here.”

As it turns out, this happens quite often.

“No, as I said, we’re Anne Arundel Dermatology Associates. We’re a different practice altogether. But I can give you their general number.” “Okay, here it is …. XXX-YYY-ZZZZ. Thank you, and have a nice day.” Hangs up, looks at her associates, rolls her eyes, and mutters, “Are you even listening to what I’m saying?” I smiled at her and said, “Thanks; you’ve given me a genuine IDWHL story.” She smiled back and said it happens quite a bit, which is why they have each other’s numbers handy.

Wow! That probably gets pretty annoying.

It’s crazy that she didn’t listen. Like, how many times are you going to ask the same question?

