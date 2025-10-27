Police Officer Got Accused Of Being Lazy By A Belligerent Stranger, So He Gave Her The Reality Check She Deserved

Entitlement and confusion don’t mix well — especially in a casino lobby.

When one arrogant gambler mistook a police officer for security, her sour attitude soon landed her in a world of trouble.

Read on for the full story.

I’m not security I used to be a law enforcement officer on a Native American reservation. The tribe has a casino where an incident had taken place earlier or the day before (it’s been a couple years, so I can’t really remember). I didn’t work at the casino and was almost never there. Either way, I went to the casino to do a follow-up. I’m all done and walking to my patrol unit parked in the front when I hear, “Security!” Now for context — it’s totally reasonable to be mistaken for security, but this will factor in later.

Even though the officer knows they’re looking for someone else, he still tries to help anyway.

So I turn because maybe someone is in trouble. This lady, about 40, with that smug appearance, is there looking very frustrated. So the conversation begins… Me = Me, CL = Crazy Lady, SS = Security Supervisor (will enter stage left later) CL: Finally. I dropped my keys in the fountain. Call your maintenance to get them.

Right away, the officer tries to set her straight.

Me: Oh. Well, I’m not security, but I’ll go grab an employee for you. CL: No. You’re a security guard. Use your little walkie-talkie to call someone. Me: No. I’m Officer ____ of the Tribal Enforcement, but I’ll grab someone.

His crazy lady isn’t listening, though.

CL: Just use your radio! Me: It doesn’t go to them. It goes to a 911 dispatch center. This continues for a few circles. A security guard comes by and notices her loud tone. She looks at him.

Then she starts barking orders to him as well.

CL: You. Call your supervisor. This one (pointing at me) isn’t doing his job. SS: Ma’am, I am the supervisor, and he’s not a security guard. He’s a cop. CL: Oh, you too! (Loud screaming rant with many expletives calling us lazy).

Others around them begin to take notice.

This has drawn a crowd. I figured the best course is to let her scream until she’s tired. SS: Ma’am. You can’t act like this here. You need to leave. She rants about the keys in the fountain and how we won’t help her. SS calls maintenance. They get the keys out in no time. She starts ranting again and calling us lazy *****. She wants to talk to the casino manager.

Finally, the officer decides he’s had enough.

I cut in. Me: Hey. My turn to talk. You listen. Look at me. Look at the security guards. See the difference? I am not security. I am law enforcement. Do you understand this? Do you properly grasp who I am?

The crazy lady is finally starting to come back down to earth.

CL: Ya. I get it. (She has this face like her stroke ended and she was learning numbers for the first time). Me: Good. You understand that they have asked you to leave? CL: Ya but I…

By now, it’s too late.

Me: No. Stop talking. You get it. Now you have two options. You take your keys, get in your car, and go home, or I arrest you for criminal trespassing. I’ve tried to be polite, but enough is enough. Make your decision now. Not another word. She turns with a huff and goes to her car. I try to fathom the stupidity to this day. I laugh with the security guys for a sec, then go to my next call.

It’s one thing to ask for help — it’s another to demand it from the wrong person.

