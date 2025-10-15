Receptionist Was Forced To Face A Customer Who Refused To Accept The Tax Deadline, So She Had To Endure A Meltdown That Could Have Been Prevented

Everyone knows tax deadlines can be stressful, but most people at least try to meet them.

One customer, however, decided the rules didn’t apply to her and insisted a receptionist handle years of overdue taxes after the cutoff.

The conversation that followed was equal parts absurd and frustrating.

Keep reading for the full story.

No Ma’am We Won’t Do Your Taxes That Were Due Yesterday So I’m a receptionist for a company that does insurance and taxes. Yesterday, we were told that we completed 1,018 taxes. That’s a lot of taxes for us. However, one woman today just couldn’t help but make a scene. We’ll call the woman Julia. So Julia calls, and I’m the one to answer the phone. Lucky me.

Their conversation went something like this.

Me: This is (Insurance Company Name), my name is BearyBrooke, how may I assist you? Julia: I need you to do my taxes. Now her attitude took me aback, but I decided to continue being friendly.

But there was one massive problem with her request.

It’s part of the job, but taxes were supposed to be due yesterday. Yet this woman decided to do her taxes the day after they were supposed to be done. We’ve had people come in to do their taxes at the last second yesterday, but I haven’t had someone who wanted us to do them after they were already due.

The receptionist tries to be upfront with the customer, but she isn’t able to get a word in edgewise.

Me: I’m sorry but— Julia: Now, I need you to do my taxes from 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The receptionist can hardly believe what she’s hearing.

So not only did she want us to do her taxes that were supposed to be done yesterday (unless you owe and got an extension), but now she wanted us to do three years’ worth of taxes. It was unbelievable to me. Me: Excuse me but—

The customer continues holding court.

Julia: How much will it be for you to do all those taxes? H&R Block was waaaaay too expensive! And I’m— Me: I’m sorry to interrupt, but taxes were due yesterday. We’re not taking in anyone else for this year. Julia: Excuse me! Don’t just interrupt me! Me: I’m really sorry but—

The customer has finally had enough of the receptionist’s “interruptions.”

Julia: Ugh, you’re so rude! I want to talk to your supervisor! Me: Okay ma’am, can you please hold for a moment? Julia: Whatever!

The receptionist’s boss soon catches wind of this difficult customer.

My boss was listening to our conversation though. He was working with the other receptionist and was listening to me. He didn’t know what she was saying, but he could tell I was trying to be extra cautious when speaking to her. He’s a good boss. I put the woman on hold and quickly turned to my boss who was standing nearby.

So she lets her boss know he’s going to have to handle this one.

Me: She wants to speak to you. I tried to tell her we couldn’t do her taxes, but she got really angry with me when I tried to explain it. He rolled his eyes, and I transferred the call to him. He went to his office and talked to the woman.

The customer had nothing but nasty things to say about the receptionist.

Basically, she complained about how horrible of an employee I was and that she just wanted to get her taxes done. My boss told her that taxes were due yesterday and that we wouldn’t take in any more.

Luckily, her boss had her back and finally got the nightmare customer to give up her crusade.

The best part was when she accused him of lying, and he straight up told her to just Google when taxes were due in 2018 and she’d see she was wrong. She did look them up on her tablet, and then when she saw that we were right, she hung up the phone. We had a good laugh afterwards and are going to celebrate Tax Season ending tonight.

Sounds like this customer has much bigger problems on her hands than a retail worker’s “rude attitude.”

What did Reddit think?

This customer would no doubt bristle at the actual cost of the service she was expecting for free.

Where is this customer’s sense of urgency?

This lady really should have taken accountability for her actions.

This user seems to think this customer could have saved herself a lot of trouble by just doing it herself.

This customer thought she could bend the rules, but reality ended up proving her wrong.

Customers like this really make employees earn every cent of their pay.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.