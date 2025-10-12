Resident Kept Getting Calls For A Security Company, But When An Angry Customer Left A Bad Review, The Company Paid Them Hundreds To Take Their Number

It only takes one wrong area code to turn your landline into a customer service nightmare.

So, what would you do if strangers kept calling your home phone, convinced you were a business they found online?

Would you ignore the phone calls? Or would you keep trying to tell them they have the wrong number?

In the following story, one Phoenix resident deals with this exact situation and finally sets the record straight.

Here’s what happened.

I don’t work here Phone call This story takes place about 15 years ago. My ex and I lived in Phoenix, AZ, and we still had a landline phone. We also had cell phones. One day, the landline phone rang, and I answered it, “Hello.” Some guy just starts in on how his home security system wasn’t working, and he needed help to fix it. I’m like, “What are you talking about?”

The caller didn’t listen the first time.

He is like, “Isn’t this XYZ Security System?” I responded, “No, this is a private residence.” He then continues on about his security system problem and wants someone to fix it. I can tell that he doesn’t understand that I am not XYZ Security System, so I just hang up. Of course, he called back, and I answered the phone. He asked why I hung up on him, and I explained to him again that he had reached a private residence and I was unable to help him with his security system issues.

Eventually, the caller had his friend call.

Do you think he listened? NO! He goes into his spiel about his system not working. So, for a second time, I hang up again. About 5 minutes later, the phone rang and I answered it. It was a different guy, but he was a friend of Guy #1. He asked me why I hung up on his friend when his friend was just trying to get assistance with his security system, and why I was rude to him?

I explained to him that I was just a resident answering my personal phone at my residence, that I did not know this XYZ Security System company, and that I couldn’t help them. He told me that the phone number he called is the number given for XYZ Security System online.

She explained the issue and then did some research.

I told him it must be a mistake because I am clearly not this business and am unable to help him or his friend, and to please stop calling me. He apologized and then hung up. I was curious and searched on Google, typing in my telephone number. Sure, enough it showed that my number was associated with XYZ Security System. Google had the number listed for them as (602) XXX-XXXX which was my number. I went to the company website, and it lists their number as (623) XXX-XXXX. The same number but with a different area code. 602 and 623 are both area codes for the Phoenix area.

As it turns out, they left a bad review on Google.

While I looked on Google for this company, I found a review that had been left only 5 minutes before. The person (Guy #1) left a review for the company stating how they were rude, unwilling to help him, and then hung up on him. I thought it was hilarious. A day or two later, I received a call from XYZ Security System company asking if we would be willing to sell them our telephone number. They ended up paying us $300 or $500 for us to let them have our number, and we got a new one.

Wow! For once, the company was innocent.

