Responsible Driver Slowed Down To Help A Disabled Woman Cross The Crosswalk, But Another Impatient Driver Exploded With Rage

Driving is about more than just getting from Point A to Point B as fast as possible — it’s about being safe and responsible too.

So when one driver slowed down to help a disabled woman cross, she never expected someone behind her to explode with frustration.

Suddenly, a small act of decency became a point of conflict.

AITA for stopping my car to let a disabled woman cross when another driver got mad for traffic? Yesterday I was driving home from school when I noticed a woman with a cane waiting to cross the street.

The driver noticed the woman was struggling, so they showed compassion.

She was at a marked pedestrian lane, but she was clearly struggling and standing at the edge of the road. I slowed down and stopped to let her cross because it felt like the right thing to do.

But this was the wrong thing to do in another rude driver’s eyes.

The cars behind me had to stop too, and one driver immediately honked nonstop. When we moved forward again, he rolled down his window, shouting that I was holding everyone up, and that I should have just kept going.

They never expected to receive such harsh punishment for an act of kindness.

It caught me off guard because I thought stopping for someone in need was just basic decency. What I did there was not wrong. I get that people were in a rush, but on the other hand, she was clearly having difficulty. AITA for stopping my car to let a disabled woman cross the street?

Letting her cross was the only right choice here, no matter what any other awful drivers thought.

Even if it made others impatient, stopping was still the right thing to do.

Just because you get behind the wheel of a 2-ton machine doesn’t mean you get to stop being human.

